Sentinel police log for Nov. 19

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Kerstyn Watson, 31,and Jessica Busby, 40, both of Harrisburg, were charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft after an incident on Nov. 8 at 10:01 p.m. in which police said the two women pushed a cart containing $1.065.09 worth of merchandise out of Walmart without paying and drove off in a white Hyundai Accent. While one officer obtained surveillance photos of both suspects, other officers checked local highways and found the women on Interstate 83 north. The items were recovered and returned to the store.
- Renee Potteiger, 45, of New Cumberland, was charged with retail theft and theft by deception after police said she walked out of the Weis store with a basket of items totaling $145.56 that she did not pay for on Nov. 8 at 9:45 p.m. Police also identified her as the suspect in a previous theft of items totaling $128.22 on Oct. 26.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-850-8273)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run on West Lisburn Road in the area of Route 15 on Nov. 18 t about 3 p.m. Police said a driver in a gray Dodge pick-up truck with a cap was going west on West Lisburn Road when he caused a crash that resulted in property damage and fled on Route 15 south. The truck may have damage to the rear bumper.
- A Harrisburg man was taken to an area hospital for suspected minor injuries he suffered in a crash on Nov. 18 at 8:03 a.m. when he drove his sedan into the back of a backhoe on English Drive, causing disabling damage to the sedan.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.