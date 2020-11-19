Sentinel police log for Nov. 19

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Items from a package were taken from the porch of a residence sometime between Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 in the 400 block of East Main Street. Police said Ring doorbell camera footage shows someone taking the package, taking out the items and then returning the package out of sight of the camera. Police seek information.
- A Gardners man was injured after a one-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Baltimore Pike in South Middleton Township at 8:53 p.m. Nov. 11. Police said Derrick Gaugler, 28, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer north on Baltimore Pike when his vehicle left the road and struck a pole. Gaugler attempted to regain control of the vehicle, but it overturned multiple times before coming to rest on the driver's side. Police said Gaugler suffered minor injuries. He was cited for speeding, and his vehicle was towed from the scene.
- An Ohio woman was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on Route 22 east in Greenwood Township at 11:23 pm. Oct. 25, police reported Nov. 19. Police said Jean Irankunda, 28, of Dayton, was operating a tractor-trailer east on Route 22 east when she left the lane of travel on a slight right-hand curve, striking a guide rail. The tractor-trailer returned to the lane of travel but overturned onto its left side. Irankunda suffered suspected minor injuries and was cited for speeding.
- A driver was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Fox Hollow Road in Carroll Township at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 12. Police said Glenn Miller Jr., 23, of Blain, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt east on Fox Hollow Road when his vehicle left the road on a left curve, striking a tree. Police said Miller suffered a minor injury to his hand, and his vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle side-swiped a legally parked vehicle on the north side of the first block of West High Street, New Bloomfield, at about 3:40 p.m. Nov. 5, police reported Nov. 19. Police seek information.
- A tailgate was stolen from a pick-up that was parked at the end of a driveway on Spring Road, Carroll Township, sometime between 6 p.m. Oct. 19 and 9 a.m. Oct. 23, police reported Nov. 19. The suspect is believed to be operating a blue Dodge dually pick-up with cab lights.
