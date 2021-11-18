 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Nov. 18

Upper Allen Township Police (717-850-8273)

  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run in the 700 block of Grantham Road that took place overnight between Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. Police said a vehicle likely backed into a parked vehicle, causing a substantial dent to the driver's side front door. Police seek information.

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Police reported on Nov. 17 that they are investigating an incident of theft by deception at Walmart at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 25. Police said a man entered the store and selected a Kitchen Aid mixer before going to the checkout. The man was able to deceive the cashier into loading $490 onto the debit card instead of using the card to pay for the merchandise. The man then walked out without paying $273.94 for the item. The man is described as a light skinned Black man who is middle aged with an average height and stocky build. He left in a dark blue sedan, possibly a Subaru. Police seek information.

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Jimmy Thomas Mathis, 48, of Harrisburg, was charged via summons with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and defiant trespass, as well as summary disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness after an incident a residence in the first block of Miller Street in Lemoyne at about 2 a.m. Nov. 12. Police said Mathis was previously told not to return to the residence, but was taken into custody at the scene. He was found in possession of marijuana and was also under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance, police said.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

