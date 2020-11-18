Sentinel police log for Nov. 18

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Jameek Quebaud, 20, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of a small amount of marijuana after police informed him of a warrant for his arrest at 3:20 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 200 block of North Pitt Street. Police said Quebaud immediately became uncooperative and aggressive. Police said they spent about 15 minutes attempting to defuse the situation, but he resisted arrest and was subdued with the use of a Taser. During the arrest, Quebaud threatened to shoot police, and he had a small amount of marijuana on his person. He was arrested and posted $30,000 cash bail. During this same incident, Kinan Quebaud, 40, and Jeffrey J. McBride, 20, both of Carlisle, were charged with one count each of misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement. Police said Kinan Quebaud physically intervened by grabbing an officer's Taser and pushing an officer in the back when he deployed the Taser. McBride also physically intervened and had to be pushed back, according to police. Two women were able to physically restrain him, but police said he continued to yell threats and make attempts to escalate the situation.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling south on Interstate 81 in Southampton Township attempted to merge from the right lane to the left lane but struck the passenger side mirror of a tractor-trailer at 4:15 a.m. Nov. 14. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Dillon Shatzer, 28, of Chambersburg, pulled over to the right shoulder, but the other vehicle left the scene.
- A 17-year-old boy from Newville was transported to UPMC Carlisle for suspected minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of Ritner Highway in South Newton Township at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 15. Police said the teenager was driving a 2001 GMC Sonoma north on Ritner Highway at an unsafe speed when he lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it leaving the road and striking a telephone pole. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the teenager was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
- Police reported Nov. 17 that they received a report on Nov. 6 that someone messed with a food cart and removed metal lids from pans within a storage unit on Short Lane in Southampton Township. Police seek information.
- Police said construction items were stolen from a residence on Apache Drive in Southampton Township sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and 11 a.m. Nov. 2, police reported Nov. 17. Missing items include a cordless drill, drill bits, pliers, paint sprayer gun and drywall knife.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
