Sentinel police log for Nov. 17

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter in the 500 block of West King Street that occurred sometime between Oct. 27 and Nov. 10, police reported Nov. 16. Police seek information.
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- Police on Nov. 16 warned residents to be watchful of package deliveries this holiday season. Police said they have taken multiple reports of stolen packages this time of year in the past. Police suggest residents have packages shipped to their workplace or to a friend or family member if they cannot be at home to accept it.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A Newport man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Hunters Valley Road in Buffalo Township at 10:20 p.m. Nov. 4, police reported Nov. 17. Police said Stone Sheaffer, 20, was driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler east when a deer struck the vehicle. The vehicle hit a tree before coming to rest and had to be towed from the scene. Sheaffer was transported to a hospital for suspected serious injuries.
- A 17-year-old boy from Mifflintown was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a three-vehicle crash on Susquehanna Trail at Route 104 in Liverpool Township at 5:53 a.m. Nov. 9. Police said the boy was driving a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Susquehanna Trail when he made a left turn in front of a 2015 Ford Focus, which struck the Wrangler. The teen's car then struck a 2020 Ford Edge stopped at the intersection. Neither of the other drivers were injured.