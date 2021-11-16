Sentinel police log for Nov. 16

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Jerome Edwin Chatman, 29, of Harrisburg, was charged via summons with misdemeanor firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children after police were dispatched to the Lemoyne Mart on 216 S. Third St., for a fight involving a firearm about 9:45 a.m. Nov. 3. Police said Chatman got into a verbal argument with a man over a child custody issue. The altercation became physical, and police said Chatman displayed a handgun during the argument.
- Jordan Robert Smith, 21, of Lemoyne, was charged with aggravated assault after an incident at a residence in the 200 block of Bosler Avenue in Lemoyne about 5 a.m. Nov. 10. Police said Smith became uncooperative with police and spit at them and EMS personnel. Smith was taken into custody and remains in prison on $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were transported to Chambersburg Hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in South Newton Township at 4:43 p.m. Nov. 12. Police said Roxanna Garcia Vasquez, 24, of Chambersburg, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trail Blazer north in the right lane when she attempted to overtake a vehicle, but lost control of her vehicle. Her vehicle struck the guardrail and veered to the right, where it left the road and overturned into an embankment. She and her passenger, Hugo Lopez Aguilar, 21, of Chambersburg, were wearing seat belts but both suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital by Shippensburg Area EMS.
- Two people were injured after a double motorcycle crash on Enola Road at McClures Gap Road in Lower Frankford Township at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 13. Police said two motorcycles traveling east on Enola Road were following one another but traveling too fast for conditions as they approached the intersection. Both motorcycles couldn't make the left curve in the road and overturned, sliding off the road. The passenger on the first motorcycle, Nicole Werner, 49, of Carlisle, was struck by the second motorcycle during the collision. She and the operator of the second motorcycle, Patrick Sherman, 55, of Carlisle, were transported to the hospital. The driver of the first motorcycle, Scott Werner, 50, of Carlisle, was not injured. All parties were wearing helmets.
- Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on Newville Road at Oakville Road in North Newton Township at 11:16 a.m. Nov. 15. Police said Linda Smith, 80, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2020 Cadillac XTS south on Oakville Road when she failed to stop prior to entering the intersection and struck the passenger side of a 2010 Toyota Yaris, driven by Diana Kriebel, 64, of Newville. The crash pushed the Yaris into a utility pole, and the Cadillac spun 180 degrees before striking the same utility pole. Both drivers complained of pain and were transported to UPMC Carlisle.
- Two windows of a vehicle were broken with a hammer on Robin Drive in South Middleton Township sometime before 12:19 p.m. Nov. 14.
