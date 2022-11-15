 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Nov. 15

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Jaymere Rodriguez, 20, of Shippensburg, was charged Oct. 30 with flight to avoid apprehension, evading arrest, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, possession of an instrument of crime and public drunkenness. Police reported this week that they were dispatched to North Queen Street in Shippensburg Township at 4:32 a.m. Oct. 30 for a person chasing multiple people with a knife. Police found a man matching the description, and a brief foot chase ensued before they took him into custody. Police identified him as Rodriguez, who had outstanding warrants. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail, and he waived his preliminary hearing on Nov. 9.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

