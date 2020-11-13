 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Nov. 13

Police log logo

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • David James Clark, 25, of Carlisle, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault, and summary harassment after an assault in the 200 block of D Street on Nov. 12. Police met with the victim who had numerous injuries that were serious enough to require transportation to the hospital for treatment. Clark was taken into custody and remains in prison on $49,000 cash bail.
  • Tyler John Baker, 27, of Newville, was charged with two counts of felony strangulation and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and two summary counts of harassment after a domestic incident in the 500 block of South Pitt Street at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 8. A victim told police that Baker had repeatedly choked her and pushed her to the ground while she was holding a child. Baker was arrested and remains in prison on $75,000 cash bail.
  • Jacob Reilly Nickel, 18, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and summary disorderly conduct after police said he threw an egg at a vehicle in the intersection of West Penn Street and North Orange Street at 5:23 p.m. Nov. 8. The victim followed Nickel and contacted police. The egg damaged the paint on the vehicle, causing more than $1,000 in damages, according to police. Charges were filed via summons.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

