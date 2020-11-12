 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Nov. 12

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)

  • A Mechanicsburg woman was transported to a hospital for treatment and evaluation after being struck by a vehicle on West Main Street at North Washington Street in Mechanicsburg at 8:47 a.m. Nov. 11. Police said Michael Leone, 59, of Mechanicsburg, was turning left from Main Street onto North Washington Street when he struck Deborah Cashman, 64, who was in the crosswalk. Leone told police he didn't see her. Police said Cashman's injuries were not life-threatening.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • A teenager was transported to the hospital for evaluation after a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Winding Hill Road at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 25, police reported Nov. 12. Police said Suhila Alfaki, 36, of Mechanicsburg, failed to negotiate a turn in the road, resulting in her vehicle crossing into the opposing lane of traffic and colliding with a vehicle driven by the 16-year-old girl.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

