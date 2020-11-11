Sentinel police log for Nov. 11

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Amanda J. Kelly, 28, of Boiling Springs, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft via summons after an incident at Walmart at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 6. Police said Walmart's Asset Protection stopped Kelly as she attempted to leave without paying for the full value of the merchandise, at a potential loss of $170.
- Juliet A. Fuller, 62, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony retail theft via summons after an incident at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Walmart. Police said Walmart's Asset Protection stopped Fuller as she attempted to leave without paying for the full value of her merchandise, potentially at a loss of $130. Fuller was found to have two prior convictions for retail theft.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Tools and hardscaping items were stolen from A.H. Reiff Landscape Supply on Wertzville Road on three separate occasions, police reported Nov. 10. Police seek information.
- Jasmine Byers, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with felony retail theft after a theft at Rutter's on Nov. 6. Police said Byers stole two bags of chips and two coffees. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $20,000 cash bail.
- James Otis Ferguson, 26, of Carlisle, was charged with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor loitering, theft of services and possession of marijuana, as well as summary criminal mischief after an incident on Nov. 6. Police said Ferguson was located inside the Travelodge, which was closed. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police reported Nov. 10 that Dolen Martin, 31, of Lewsiberry, was charged with misdemeanor strangulation and simple assault after an incident at Yellow Breeches Creek on Aug. 8. Police said Martin punched a juvenile while holding him down in the creek by his throat. When witnesses intervened, Martin fled the scene, police said. Charges were later filed, and he was released on $2,000 unsecured bail. The charges were held to higher court during a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Multiple, unlocked vehicles were entered during the early morning hours of Nov. 8 along Manchester and Letchworth roads. Some cars had items stolen and others were rummaged through. Based upon some recorded video, police believe there are three male suspects, at least one of whom resembles a suspect from Aug. 28 and Oct. 27 incidents. Police ask for any video surveillance from homes that may have captured the men on camera, and they remind residents to lock their car doors.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a parked vehicle along Oliver Street in Newport was struck by an unknown vehicle at 3:54 a.m. Nov. 5, leaving debris on the road and white paint transfer on the rear bumper cover.
- Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle that occurred on Susquehanna Trail in Watts Township sometime between 10:45 p.m. Oct. 20 and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21, police reported Nov. 11.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
