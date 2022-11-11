Sentinel police log for Nov. 11

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)Tiffany Buckley, 42, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and resisting arrest, and summary harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after an incident on Nov. 6. Police responded to Bucks Valley Road at Susquehanna Trail at 11:07 p.m. for a report of a woman laying on the road. They determined the woman was drunk and acting disorderly. Police said that as they took her into custody, the woman resisted arrest and kicked one of the responding officers during the struggle. Buckley was arrested and arraigned. She was taken to Perry County Prison where she was unable to post $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 on the 400 block of North Fifth Street in Newport Borough. A vehicle traveling south on North Fifth Street struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle before leaving the scene.

Police are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 7:27 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of North Fifth Street in Newport Borough. Police said a vehicle was traveling south when it struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle before leaving the scene. The owner of the park vehicle reported the striking vehicle was a white pick up truck, but couldn’t provide information about the vehicle’s make, model or registration, police said. No injuries were reported.

A hit-and-run crash that took place at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 28 on Spring Road just east of Valley Road in Carroll Township remains under investigation. Police said a vehicle was attempting to turn left onto Spring Road from a private road when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by Lawrence Young, 56, of Shermans Dale. Police said Young’s vehicle came to a rest on the northbound shoulder of Spring Road but the first vehicle drove around him and continued to travel north without pulling over. Young was not injured.

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)Two Camp Hill residents were injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred Nov. 5 on River Road just south of its intersection with Pecks Road in Londonderry Township in Dauphin County. Police said David Emory, 52, was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the northbound lane of River Road as part of a “biker rally” that included a number of police-escorted motorcycles traveling along a fixed route, when he reported the motorcycle ahead of him decelerated suddenly. The details of the crash were not released, but Emory and his passenger, Shirley Emory, 51, were transported to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, police said.