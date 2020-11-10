Sentinel police log for Nov. 10

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating an attempted break-in in an apartment building in the 200 block of West Allen Street at 11:04 p.m. Nov. 7. Police said a witness who lives in the area saw three individuals attempt to gain access to an apartment. The suspects pried open an outside entry door to the building and were attempting to pry open an interior apartment door when they were interrupted by the witness. The suspects were last seen running westbound on West Allen Street. The individuals were unable to enter the building, but two doors were damaged during the incident. Police seek information.
- One driver was transported to a hospital for evaluation after a crash on West Simpson Street at South High Street at 11:33 a.m. Nov. 8. Police said Stephen Kelley, 69, of Shirleysburg, Pennsylvania, was attempting to continue north on South High Street when he pulled into the intersection and was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Susan Warren, 86, of Shiremanstown. Warren's vehicle then struck a parked vehicle on West Simpson Street. All three vehicles were towed from the scene due to the damages they sustained. Police did not specify which of the drivers was transported to the hospital.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Robert Allen Boswell, 66, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony retail theft, and Asher Christian Boswell, 34, of Carlisle, was charged with felony retail theft and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance after police responded to Walmart for an active retail theft at 12:26 a.m. Nov. 3. Police were alerted to a report that two men had just stolen a TV and left in a gold sedan heading in the direction of the Capital City Mall. Police stopped the vehicle in the mall parking lot, and the television was in plain view in the back seat. Robert Boswell had three prior convictions for retail theft, which led to the felony charge, and both remain in prison on $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One driver refused transport to the hospital after a crash involving farm equipment in the 1100 block of Doubling Gap Road in Lower Mifflin Township at 4:52 p.m. Nov. 9. Police said Timothy Goodling, 64, of Newville, was driving a 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 south on Doubling Gap Road near its intersection with McCrea Road when his vehicle struck a farm tractor traveling south at a slow rate of speed on the right shoulder of the road. Goodling's vehicle continued into an embankment before stopping. He was wearing his seat belt but may have suffered a possible injury. Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, though no charging documents were filed as of Nov. 10.
- Police recovered a trailer that was reported stolen from Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township at 6 a.m. Oct. 20, police reported Nov. 9. The investigation is ongoing.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Petersburg Road near Heisers Lane in South Middleton Township at 10:28 a.m. Nov. 6. Police said an unknown vehicle was tailgating a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Eddy Dasher, 62, of Carlisle. The vehicle passed Dasher's vehicle and then immediately applied the brakes, causing Dasher to crash into the rear of the vehicle. The other vehicle continued down Petersburg Road, and Dasher attempted to follow the vehicle before losing sight of it. Dasher was not injured, and his vehicle did not need to be towed. The amount of damage to the other vehicle is unknown.
- One driver may have suffered a possible injury after a four-vehicle crash on Holly Pike in South Middleton Township at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 6. Police said Diane Rouner, 62, of Gardners, was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer on the Holly Pike when she abruptly braked to turn left into the Carlisle Country Market parking lot. Michael Spitz, 47, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was able to brake behind her, but a 2006 Jeep Grand Jerokee driven by Larry Domaruk, 39, of Kensington, Maryland, was following too closely and unable to brake before striking the Grand Jerokee. Heidi Bailey, 44, of Mount Holly Springs, was traveling behind Domaruk in a Ford Escape and also couldn't respond in time, striking the rear of Domaruk's vehicle. Domaruk's and Bailey's vehicles sustained heavy damage, and the other two vehicles sustained minor damage. Bailey's vehicle was towed from the scene, and Bailey indicated she would seek medical treatment. Domaruk and Bailey were cited for following too closely.
