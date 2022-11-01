Sentinel police log for Nov. 1

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are investigating an incident that took place Sunday around 1:47 p.m. that involved an unknown vehicle spinning its tires at another vehicle in the 300 block of East Fort Street near Coy Avenue and High Street. The action broke the rear window and chipped the paint of the second vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
- Police are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash that was reported Sunday at 1:51 p.m. in the 300 block of East Fort Street. The striking vehicle appeared to have been travelling in the wrong direction and crashed into a legally parked vehicle, police said. They are searching for an older-model Chevrolet 1500 truck with damage to its passenger side as well as a missing side view mirror cover. Police believe the vehicle may be related to another incident but can't confirm at this time.
- Police are investigating the theft of frozen meat from a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street. The homeowner said the meat went missing from deep freezers in the garage overnight between Friday and Saturday. The meat was valued between $400 and $500 and included 15 pounds of ground pork, one pound of bacon, pork chops, a pork roast, four T-bone steaks and 15 pounds of ground beef. Police said a blue tote was used to move the items and are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A Carlisle woman and a 7-year-old boy suffered what police suspect to be minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Oct. 11 at 5:44 p.m. on Burnthouse Road at its intersection with Rockwell Court in Dickinson Township. Ashley Flenner, 27, was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Rockwell Court from Burnthouse Road in her Honda Civic when she didn't see oncoming traffic and failed to yield the right of way. Flenner's vehicle was struck by a Honda CRV driven by Robert Krivenko, 70, of Mount Holly Springs. Flenner and her 7-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital via Yellow Breeches EMS. Krivenko was not injured, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Rita Houreas, 47, of York, was charged with misdemeanor accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and summery turning movements and required signals following an incident that took place Oct. 11 at 5:35 a.m. on Route 581 west in Hampden Township. Police said Houreas caused a crash and fled the area without calling police. The investigation remains ongoing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1.
- Police are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred Oct. 21 at 4:14 p.m. on Walnut Bottom Road at its intersection with Smith Road in Penn Township. A vehicle was travelling west on Walnut Bottom Road when it attempted to turn right onto Smith Road, striking a traffic sign on the right shoulder of the road in the process. Police said the vehicle then continued to travel north on Smith Road and did not contact police.
- A Carlisle man suffered possible injuries after a single-vehicle crash that took place Oct. 21 at 5:43 a.m. on West Pine Street near Sandbank Road in South Middleton Township. Mark Hoopert, 63, was travelling east on the 300 block of West Pine Street when he failed to make a right-hand curve in the road. Hoopert's vehicle crossed the westbound lane of travel and exited the northern roadway before striking a tree, coming to a final rest approximately 20 feet from the northern shoulder of the street. Police said Hoopert was the only occupant of the vehicle and that he was extricated from the vehicle by non-mechanical means by responding firefighters. He was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center via Yellow Breeches EMS for suspected head and neck injuries. Police were assisted on the scene by Yellow Breeches EMS and Citizen Fire Company.
- Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on Newburg Road at Fish Hatchery Road in Southampton Township at 4:14 p.m. Oct. 30. Police said Doris Kell, 76, of Camp Hill, was driving a 2017 Ford C-Max and was stopped at a stop sign on Fish Hatchery Road when she failed to yield for a 2013 Mistubishi Lancer traveling south on Newburg Road and pulled into the path of the vehicle. Both she and the other driver, Jaden Gibson, 18, of Saxton, Pennsylvania, suffered suspected minor injuries. Neither were transported to the hospital, though both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Police are investigating a burglary at a campground on Pine Grove Road in Dickinson Township. Police reported Oct. 31 that someone forcibly entered the recreational campers sometime before 8 a.m. Oct. 14 by punching a large hole in a glass window near the door with a blunt object. The perpetrator also exited the campers through either the broken glass door or broken glass window on the campers before fleeing the scene.