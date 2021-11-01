Sentinel police log for Nov. 1

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police reported Oct. 30 that Matthew John Bigley, 28, of Culpeper, Pennsylvania, was charged with felony retail theft in relation to a theft on Sept. 9 at the Lowe's on East High Street in Carlisle. Police said Bigley stole or concealed rolls of new wire along with other merchandise before leaving Lowe's without paying. Lowe's were alerted to the theft after a vehicle had been stopped on Route 15 south in Adams County with an "excessive" amount of new, packaged wire. The driver was identified as Bigley, who was wanted out of Virginia for theft-related offenses. Lowe's determined it was Bigley who was in the store and that the value of the merchandise was $3,157. Bigley waived a preliminary hearing on Sept. 29 and was released on $3,000 unsecured bail.
- Devin M. Perry, 29, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor retail theft and defiant trespass after a theft of $108 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Sept. 11, police reported Oct. 30. Police said Perry had scanned the merchandise and attempted to make a payment, but was unable to complete the transaction. He was being assisted by customer service when he returned to the self check-out register, gathered up the merchandise and left without paying. Police said Perry was barred from returning to any Walmart in January and was considered to have trespassed.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Bruce Wright, 32, of East Stroudsburg, was charged Oct. 20 with misdemeanor terroristic threats, harassment and theft by extortion after an investigation that started in June. Police said they received a report from an Upper Allen resident on June 16 that Wright had contacted them via the Cash App, attempting to extort money. Police said he also threatened violence against the victim. Wright was arrested in the Stroudsburg area and transported back to Cumberland County on Oct. 28. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- William Lofton, 31, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and summary improper sunscreening and driving while license in suspended/revoked after a traffic stop on Interstate 81 north in South Middleton Township at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 28. Police said Lofton was found in possession of marijuana and a large quantity of money. He was arraigned and later posted $25,000 cash bail.
- Police are investigating a residential burglary on Blackbird Lane in Southampton Township after the front door of the residence was kicked in sometime before 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Police did not provide any further details.
- Someone forced entry through the front door of a residence on York Road at Fairview Street in South Middleton Township sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Oct. 28. Police said the perpetrator rummaged through several rooms and drawers within the residence before leaving. Police seek information.
- Four people were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a four-vehicle crash on Bloserville Road at Brick Church Road in Upper Frankford Township at 4:14 p.m. Oct. 29. Police said Janell Neidigh-Armolt, 41, of Newville, was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country too fast for conditions north on Bloserville Road when she couldn't stop in time for a 2013 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Carl Smoker, 49, of Newville, was was stopped and attempting to make a left turn onto Brick Church Road. Police said Neidigh-Armolt swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox head-on, which forced her vehicle into Smoker's vehicle. The collision forced the Equinox into a spin where it struck a 2018 Ford Escape, driven by Andrew Mansberger, 53, of Newville. Neidigh-Armolt, her 2-year-old passenger, and the driver of the Equinox - Sandra Eisenberg, 65, of Carlisle - as well as Eisenberg's passenger were transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.
- Police are investigating the use of a counterfeit bill at McDonald's on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township that was reported at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 30.
- A Carlisle man was injured but refused transport after a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township at 1:51 a.m. Oct. 31. Police said David Bixler, 58, was driving a 2010 Honda CRV south on the Holly Pike when his vehicle exited the road for unknown reasons and struck a mailbox before crashing into the guide rail. Police said Bixler was not wearing a seat belt, and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
