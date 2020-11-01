Sentinel police log for Nov. 1

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Tyler W. Burke, 25, of Grovetown, Georgia, was charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass, and misdemeanor simple assault and criminal mischief after a fight in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike on Oct. 30. Police said two victims reported a man - later identified as Burke - knocked on the door of their hotel room and started yelling at them. They shut the door, but Burke forcibly broke open the door and assaulted both victims, police said. Burke fled the scene prior to police arrival, but was later located that night and arrested. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $29,000 bail.
- One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on York Road near Creek Road in Monroe Township at 9:10 a.m. Oct. 29. Police said Mark Leinaweaver, 69, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2008 GMC Sierra north on York Road when he attempted to turn left onto Creek Road and struck a 2008 Ford Edge driven by Jim Fair, 39, of Gettysburg. Fair was transported to UPMC Carlisle for possible injury. Leinaweaver was cited for vehicles turning left.
- A Massachusetts man was transported to Chambersburg Hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg Township at 1:58 p.m. Oct. 25. Police said Paul McNelley, 59, of Charlestown, was operating a motorcycle when he attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Holiday Inn but lost control due to slick road conditions. He was taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling east along Airport Road in Southampton Township at 8:26 a.m. Oct. 31 left the road and struck a mailbox in the 100 block. The vehicle left the scene.
- Police are investigating a damaged mailbox in the 500 block of Britton Road in Southampton Township on Oct. 30.
- A Carbondale man was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a crash on Interstate 81 south in Southampton Township at 5:31 p.m. Oct. 30. Police said Jordan McEathron, 18, was driving a 2003 Ford Escort on I-81 south when the vehicle's steering locked up. The vehicle left its lane of travel and struck the guide wires in the median. McEathron was transported to the hospital by Shippensburg Area EMS, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
