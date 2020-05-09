Sentinel police log for May 9

Sentinel police log for May 9

Police log logo

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Sometime overnight on May 4, someone smashed the rear passenger side of a Jeep Cherokee parked to the rear of a location on West Locust Avenue. A white Michael Kors bag with black accents displaying large black "MK" lettering was taken from the vehicle. The incident occurred after 8 p.m. on May 4. Police seek information.

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Police are investigating several incidents in which vehicle windows were shot out by a BB from a BB gun. The incidents appear to have been concentrated around the area of the East Pennsboro High School. Police seek information.

