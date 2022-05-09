Sentinel police log for May 9

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police arrested two men and two women in connection with a burglary and aggravated assault they say occurred around 2:30 a.m. April 24 on Valley Road in Carroll Township. Police said the four suspects entered the residence through a basement door window, valued at $250, causing damage, and assaulted a 29-year-old Shermans Dale man who was inside. Gary Leaper, 36, of Shermans Dale, was charged with felony burglary and aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and criminal mischief and summary harassment. He was taken to Perry County Prison. Amber McNaughton, 31, of Shermans Dale, was charged with felony burglary and two felony counts aggravated assault. She was taken to Cumberland County Prison. Raymond Yohn, 39, of Landisburg, was charged with felony burglary and aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and criminal mischief and summary harassment. He was taken to Perry County Prison. Stevie Anthony, 30, of Landisburg, was charged with felony burglary and two felony counts aggravated assault. She was taken to Perry County Prison. A preliminary hearing for all four individuals is scheduled for May 12.
- Police are investigating a fraudulent prescription theft that took place at approximately 5:15 p.m. April 19 on Walnut Street in Newport Borough. They said two men stole the identity of Jorge Lindenbaum of Maryland, and arrived at the location to obtain two prescriptions, where they were taken into custody without incident. Jim Abbey, 26, of Laurel, Maryland, and Tanard Jackson, 36, of Jessup, Maryland, were both charged with felony acquisition/obtaining possession of controlled substance and two felony counts identity theft. They was taken to Perry County Prison where they each posted the $75,000 monetary bail.
People are also reading…
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- A Duncannon woman suffered what police suspect to be minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Route 581 west at mile marker 4.6 Thursday around 5:30 p.m. Cheyenne Sanbower, 22, was travelling behind a vehicle driven by Swagath Sandaboina, 37, of Enola. Police said Sanbower was travelling at a high rate of speed and switching in and out of lanes when she struck the rear of Sandaboina's vehicle, causing it to spin and come to a rest facing the opposite direction. Sanbower was transported to UPMC West Shore via Hampden Township EMS for evaluation. Sandaboina and his passenger, Sruthi Palleboina, 31, of Enola, did not report any injuries. Police said both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed by Wheeler's Towing.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Niguel Barrett, 48, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident that occurred Friday at 1:20 a.m. Police responded to Pike Motel on the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike for a domestic. An investigation revealed that Barrett had assaulted the victim. He was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison where his monetary bail is set at $5,000.
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- Police arrested a 71-year-old Mechanicsburg woman in connection with an incident of retail theft that occurred Thursday around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to the Boscov's Department Store on 32nd Street for an active shoplifting incident. They determined that the suspect selected and concealed several pieces of apparel with a total value of $359.58 and passed all points of sale without paying for the items.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn