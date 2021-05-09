 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for May 9
0 comments

Sentinel police log for May 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • A driver and passenger suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention after a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Williams Grove Road at 1:24 p.m. May 8. Police said one vehicle was traveling southbound and turned left into a parking lot in front of a northbound vehicle. The two people injured were in the northbound vehicle. Police did not release names of those involved.
  • A passenger was transported to a hospital for a broken leg after a one-vehicle crash on Route 15 north at the Pennsylvania Turnpike at 11:13 p.m. May 8. Police said an incident occurred inside the vehicle, which caused the vehicle to crash into the center median, though police did not specify what happened in the car. The incident is still under investigation.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Amani Festival in Carlisle

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 6
Police Log

Sentinel police log for May 6

Today's Sentinel police log includes criminal mischief at a North Middleton park that closed the public restroom, an assault arrest in Middlesex Township and a theft arrest in Upper Allen.

Sentinel police log for April 29
Police Log

Sentinel police log for April 29

Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of someone firing a paintball gun at two pedestrians in Carlisle, as well as a police pursuit of a motorcycle in Upper Allen Township.

Sentinel police log for April 28
Police Log

Sentinel police log for April 28

Today's Sentinel police log includes vehicle entries in North Middleton Township and an arrest in Upper Allen involving a pistol being fired during a domestic dispute.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News