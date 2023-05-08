Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for three people after a theft at a business in the 300 block of East High Street at 12:40 p.m. May 4. Police said the three unidentified people distracted a woman then stole her wallet from inside her purse. The three then went to multiple surrounding businesses and used her credit card to make unauthorized purchases. Police said they believe the three people left in a red Chevrolet Equinox. Police seek information.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Karen Payne, 33, of Harrisburg; Jerod McIntre, 33, of Steelton; and William Delaney Griffin, 34, of Harrisburg, were arraigned May 6 on charges of felony retail theft and conspiracy to retail theft in connection with an incident on April 1. Police said they were alerted to a black Honda Accord that was involved in a retail theft on April 1. The vehicle was located in the parking lot of Macy's, and officers responded, setting up a perimeter to watch for the suspects and the vehicle. During this time, a man exited the store with a large bag filled with items, and a second man exited with two large white bags, with another woman also leaving the store and returning to the vehicle. Police made contact with the occupants and discovered from Macy's and Capital City Mall employees that none of the three had made any purchases. Police impounded the vehicle and discovered stolen merchandise totaling $1,667.89 from Macy's, as well as a glass mason jar with suspected marijuana, baggies and a digital scale in a drawstring bag in the center console. Griffin faces an additional felony possession with intent to deliver charge. All three were arraigned, and Payne and Griffin each posted $10,000 cash bail, but McIntre remains in Cumberland County Prison.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A 13-year-old Newport boy was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Bucks Valley Road in Howe Township at 12:35 a.m. March 26, police reported May 7. Police said the boy was driving a 2008 Mazda 3 with a 17-year-old Newport boy as a passenger in the vehicle when he failed to make a sharp curve in the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole, but the boy was able to drive it from the scene without notifying police. Police managed to locate their vehicle traveling on Route 34 south, and both boys provided false identification to police. Police learned both boys drove the vehicle without the owner's permission, and both of them suffered minor injuries in the crash.