Sentinel police log for May 7

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Several vehicles had their windshields smashed overnight between April 30 and May 1 in the East Louther Street parking lot. Police said the suspects appear to be four individuals in dark clothing. Neighbors with security cameras are asked to review their footage for possible relevant video. Police seek information.
- Angela Santiago, 62, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor defiant trespass and disorderly conduct after police said she refused to leave a property in the 400 block of Franklin Street on May 5. Police were called to an active disturbance at the address and were informed that Santiago had created issues with other guests and had to leave the property. Police instructed her to leave, but she refused to do so. She was taken into custody and later released on her own recognizance.
State Police at Lancaster (717-299-7650)
- Joshua Kaine Lenk, 36, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and summary traffic offenses after a police pursuit in Lancaster and York counties. Police said they stopped Lenk in Manheim Township for a vehicle code violation at 10:38 p.m. April 29, but Lenk fled the traffic stop, resulting in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit traveled through two counties and involved police from multiple departments. State Police at Lancaster did not provide any further details, but filed charges against him on April 30. He was arraigned on the charges on May 4, and a preliminary hearing is set for May 11.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
