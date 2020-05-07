Sentinel police log for May 7

Sentinel police log for May 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Several vehicles had their windshields smashed overnight between April 30 and May 1 in the East Louther Street parking lot. Police said the suspects appear to be four individuals in dark clothing. Neighbors with security cameras are asked to review their footage for possible relevant video. Police seek information.
  • Angela Santiago, 62, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor defiant trespass and disorderly conduct after police said she refused to leave a property in the 400 block of Franklin Street on May 5. Police were called to an active disturbance at the address and were informed that Santiago had created issues with other guests and had to leave the property. Police instructed her to leave, but she refused to do so. She was taken into custody and later released on her own recognizance.

State Police at Lancaster (717-299-7650)

  • Joshua Kaine Lenk, 36, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and summary traffic offenses after a police pursuit in Lancaster and York counties. Police said they stopped Lenk in Manheim Township for a vehicle code violation at 10:38 p.m. April 29, but Lenk fled the traffic stop, resulting in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit traveled through two counties and involved police from multiple departments. State Police at Lancaster did not provide any further details, but filed charges against him on April 30. He was arraigned on the charges on May 4, and a preliminary hearing is set for May 11.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 6
Police Log

Sentinel police log for May 6

Today's Sentinel police log includes a stay-at-home citation in a drug case, two break-ins and attempted break-ins at facilities in Perry County, and arrests in an attempted grocery theft in York County.

Sentinel police log for April 28
Police Log

Sentinel police log for April 28

Today's Sentinel police log includes a theft from a construction site in North Middleton Township, graffiti in Newville and details on Interstate 81 crashes in Cumberland County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News