Sentinel police log for May 6

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Joshua Reynolds, 18, of Duncannon, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary disorderly conduct, minor purchasing alcohol, trespassing in a township park and violating the stay-at-home order after he and another 18-year-old man from Marysville were found at Point Park in the first block of First Street at 1:42 a.m. April 20. Police said an officer discovered two men sitting inside a vehicle with "smoke pouring from the windows." Reynolds, the passenger, handed several items of drug paraphernalia to the officer as well as a bottle of alcohol, and during a search of the vehicle, police also located more drug paraphernalia. Charges against Reynolds were filed April 29. Charges have yet to be filed against the driver in the vehicle.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a report of a burglary at the Carson Long Military Academy facility on North Carlisle Street in New Bloomfield sometime between 1 p.m. May 4 and 10 a.m. May 5. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating an attempted burglary on the campus of Susquenita School District on Schoolhouse Road in Penn Township at 11:39 p.m. April 27. Police said they are looking for a white, two-door Jeep Wrangler that was occupied by a white man and another unknown person.
Northern York County Regional Police (717-467-8355)
- Two people were charged May 2 with the attempted theft of groceries from a store on April 27. Annette Ramsey, 49, of York, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft and criminal mischief as well as summary disorderly conduct, and Victor Beaman, 51, of York, was charged with felony conspiracy of retail theft and felony retail theft, as well as misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and summary disorderly conduct and reckless driving after the incident at Grocery Bargain Outlet Market in Manchester Township. Police said Ramsey entered the store wearing a mask, filled her cart with more than $300 worth of groceries and exited the store without paying. A witness notified store employees, who followed her into the parking lot. Police said Ramsey realized she was being followed and let go of the cart, which rolled down the hill and crashed into an unoccupied car. She entered a vehicle, allegedly driven by Beaman, who fled the area.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
