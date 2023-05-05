State Police at Newville (717-776-3135)
- A Mechanicsburg man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 2:46 p.m. April 25 on Interstate 76 west near mile marker 228.3 in Middlesex Township. Police said Oussama Habibi, 30, was driving his 2007 Honda Accord in the left lane when he swerved into the right lane in front of a 2022 Dodge 3500HD driven by Nasser Rodriguez Mendoza, 36, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Rodriguez Mendoza's vehicle struck Habibi's vehicle, causing disabling damage, police said. Habibi was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center via Silver Spring Ambulance and Rescue Association. Rodriguez Mendoza was not injured in the crash, and both men were wearing their seatbelts.