Sentinel police log for May 5

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Shaylah L. Dukes, 22, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident in the 300 block of North East Street at 9:18 a.m. May 4. Police said Dukes had struck a man with a metal broom during an argument, resulting in a laceration. Dukes was taken into custody and released on $90 unsecured bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
