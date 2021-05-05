Sentinel police log for May 5

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Numerous items were removed from a vehicle that was parked in the first block of East Simpson Street sometime between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. April 19. Police said the vehicle was initially left unlocked with the windows down, but the victim secured the vehicle overnight before noticing the items missing the next morning. Police seek information.
- Ella Krebs, 20, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor DUI general impairment, DUI controlled substance and DUI minor, as well as summary texting and damage to unattended vehicles. Police said Krebs was driving a vehicle westbound on West Simpson Street early in the morning on April 25 when she struck a legally parked vehicle on the north side of the street. Krebs left the scene, but she was spotted in the 700 block of West Main Street at 4:07 a.m. by a police officer while she was looking at the damage to her vehicle. Police determined she was under the influence of alcohol.
- A couch was placed near the Dumpster of a church in the 100 block of West Keller Street sometime before 10:56 a.m. April 29. Police said this is the second time this has occurred, with another couch being placed by the Dumpster in March. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred around 1:40 p.m. May 2 in the 400 block of East Simpson Street. A driver reported being stopped at a red light when their vehicle was struck from behind. The driver of the other vehicle asked the victim to call police, but when the victim went to retrieve a cell phone in the vehicle, the other driver pulled out and fled the scene. The victim reported that the striking vehicle was a small, black sedan.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Jessica Gratz, 33, of Enola, was charged via summons on April 23 with misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and simple assault after a March 19 incident in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Street. Police spoke with a man who reported Gratz tried to strike him with a vehicle.
- James Derose, 49, of Enola, was charged via summons with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident in the 400 block of Church Road at 7:55 p.m. May 1. Police said a man reported that Derose showed up at his residence and punched him numerous times in the side of the head, resulting in injuries to his head, hand and body. Derose fled the scene before police arrived.
- Nicole Ann Desimone, 39, of Camp Hill, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident in the 1000 block of Brentwater Road at 9:04 p.m. April 29. Police said a man reported being struck in the back of the head with a dog bone, which caused a small laceration to his head that was bleeding. Desimone was arrested and released on $2,500 unsecured bail.
- Samuel Forsyth, 28, of New Bloomfield, was charged via summons with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police were called to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for a patient in possession of a controlled substance at 5:41 p.m. April 19. The hospital security department turned over the suspected drugs and paraphernalia, and Forsyth admitted to possessing methamphetamine.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.