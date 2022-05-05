 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for May 5

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • A motorcyclist was injured after a crash on West Lisburn Road at the on-ramp of Route 15 south at about 4:45 p.m. May 2. Police said a vehicle attempted to turn left onto Route 15, but failed to yield the right-of-way to a motorcycle that was traveling east on West Lisburn Road. The vehicle turned directly into the path of the motorcyclist, who was injured. Police did not release the names or conditions of those involved in the crash.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Rashod Dorsey, 33, of Poughkeepsie, New York, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Interstate 81 north at 6:09 p.m. April 30. Police said Dorsey, a passenger, was found with a large amount of marijuana. He was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $4,000 cash bail. The driver, Joseph Montalbano, 25, of Highland, New York, was charged via summons with possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as summary traffic offenses.
  • A 15-year-old Newville boy was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after police responded to Meadows Road in Lower Mifflin Township for an assault of an adult woman at 3:39 p.m. May 1.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

