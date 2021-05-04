Sentinel police log for May 4

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Carlisle Road at Peach Glen Road in Dickinson Township at 2:12 p.m. May 1. Police said Tabitha Foultz, 20, of Newville, was stopped at the posted stop sign on Peach Glen Road in a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt when she pulled out in front of a 2001 Toyota Camry traveling south on Carlisle Road. Freda Miller, 88, of Boiling Springs, who was driving the Camry, braked and swerved to the right to avoid the collision, but struck the rear driver side of the Bolt. Foultz suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. An infant in her car was not injured but was also transported to the hospital. Miller was not injured.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- One person was injured after a crash on Spring Road just south of Pisgah State Road in Carroll Township at 3:27 p.m. April 26. Police said Steven Zagorski, 73, of Enola, was operating a 2020 Harley Davidson Road King south on Spring Road when his vehicle traveled off the road at a right curve and struck a delineator post and a speed limit sign. Zagorski, who was wearing a helmet, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
- A 50-year-old Newport man was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Erly Road just west of Dunkleberger Road in Saville Township at about 2 a.m. April 19, police reported May 4. Police said William Boyer was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 west on Erly Road when he traveled across the center double yellow line and struck a culvert before striking a speed limit sign and utility pole. Police said Boyer suffered suspected minor injuries but fled the scene of the crash before it was reported to police. The vehicle itself was later towed from the scene.
- Two people were transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on West Juniata Parkway at Route 322 east at 10:37 p.m. April 17, police reported May 4. Police said Ruth Collins, 81, of Millerstown, was driving a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica when she struck a guide rail, causing the vehicle to travel airborne off the overpass bridge before hitting the grass median. Collins was flown to the hospital, while a passenger, Jamar Williams, 20, of Millerstown, was transported to the hospital via Millerstown EMS.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.