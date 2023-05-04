Cumberland County District Attorney's Office (717-240-6210)
- The DA's office reported May 3 that Det. Trent Mellott of Upper Allen Township Police began an investigation that recently resulted in the federal conviction of a Schenectady, New York, man of sexual exploitation of a minor. Through the use of subpoenas and facial recognition, police were able to identify victims in several states and Canada before referring the case to Homeland Security Investigations, which led to the conviction of Jordan Valle, 26, who admitted that between October 2021 and December 2022, he pretended to be a hacker, threatening to delete or take over social media accounts of multiple minor girls between 10 and 15 years old unless they sent him sexually explicit material. Several children complied, and the U.S. Attorney's Office of Northern District of New York said he also had a collection of child pornography from the internet. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Camp Hill Borough Police (717-737-1570)
- A black 2013 Ford Explorer with Pennsylvania registration JLC3007 was stolen from the 200 block of North 23rd Street sometime overnight between May 2 and May 3. Residents are reminded to lock their vehicle doors and to not leave their car keys or key fobs inside an unlocked vehicle. Police seek information.
- Police said in working with Pennsylvania State Police on traffic enforcement, 27 citations were issued between 9 a.m. and noon May 3, with a target on speeding. Camp Hill Police works with State Police several times a year on enforcement since municipal police do not use radar.