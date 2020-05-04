Sentinel police log for May 4

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police said they have received several calls about a scam from callers claiming to be from Publisher's Clearing House. The callers say a resident has won the sweepstakes worth millions of dollars in prize money and cars, but requests the resident to withdraw money from their banks and send them to specified locations. Police said residents should never remove money from their accounts and send it through the mail based on unsolicited calls. Police said the scammers have been acting through phone calls, text messages and emails.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Joseph Clay Pankewicz, 50, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony DUI general impairment, misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness after a crash in the area of the 1700 block of West Trindle Road on May 1. Police said they were called to the area for a vehicle striking two concrete jersey barriers in a parking lot and were informed the driver was seen passed out in the vehicle prior to the crash. Police made contact with the driver, Pankewicz, and found him under the influence of alcohol. As officers attempted to take him into custody, police said he resisted arrest. He was transported to Cumberland County Prison and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
- Zachary Michael Kiner, 34, of Carlisle, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike at 3:02 p.m. April 29. Police said they made contact with Kiner ad the victim, and the woman said Kiner pushed her on the bed and started choking her during an argument. Police said the woman had reddish marks around her throat. Kiner was arrested and released on $20,000 unsecured bail.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Several items were taken from a vehicle in the area of Parsonage Street and Lafayette Street sometime before 9 p.m. May 2 and the morning of May 3. Police said they have recovered fingerprints from the vehicle and ask for information. Police also remind residents to lock their vehicle doors.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- George Edward Hackenberger IV, 30, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, defiant trespass, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary disorderly conduct after a domestic incident at a residence in the 600 block of Geneva Drive at 1:34 a.m. April 29. Police responded to the area for a 911 hang-up and found Hackenberger refusing to leave a residence. Police said Hackeberger initially resisted attempts to arrest him, but they eventually took him into custody and discovered him in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police said after he posted $10,000 cash bail in the case, on May 1, he contacted the victim, in violation of a protection from abuse order, and he was arrested on that violation. He was released on $5,000 bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A man operating a dirt bike was flown via Life Lion to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center after a crash in the 100 block of Peach Glen Road in Dickinson Township at 4:52 p.m. May 1. Police said Sam Coffey Jr., 21, of Gardners, was operating a 1984 Yamaha dirt bike traveling north on Peach Glen Road when for unknown reasons, he lost control of the dirt bike, causing the vehicle to tip and slide across the road. Coffee suffered injuries of unknown severity and was flown to the hospital. He was cited for failing to operate the dirt bike with a registration, inspection, insurance and protective equipment.
- No one was injured after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed on Interstate 81 south in South Middleton Township at 12:42 p.m. April 30. Police said Waleed Hamada, 47, of Parlin, New Jersey, was driving a tractor-trailer on I-81 south and speeding when he lost control of his connected trailer, which struck a PennDOT sign. When he tried to regain control of the vehicle, police said that caused the vehicle to jack-knife, blocking the right lane of travel. Hamada was cited for speeding.
- Jonathan Hernandez, 26, of Hickory, North Carolina, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanr possession of drug paraphernalia and summary operating unsafe equipment after a traffic stop on I-81 south in South Newton Township at 9:47 a.m. May 2. During the traffic stop, police said Hernandez admitted to having a large quantity of marijuana in his vehicle. He was arrested and later posted $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A kayak worth $200 was reported stolen from Valley Street in Marysville sometime between 3:05 p.m. May 1 and 3 p.m. May 2.
- Police are investigating the burglary of a storage shed on Bailey Run Street in Miller Township at 1:44 a.m. April 22, police reported May 3.
- Police are investigating a residential burglary on North Front Street in Newport at 12:17 p.m. April 29. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
