Sentinel police log for May 31

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Todd Thompson, 45, of Carlisle, was arrested and arraigned May 27 on a charge of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking in connection with an incident on May 16 at a business in the first block of West Louther Street. Police said Thompson took a wallet that someone had put on the counter at the business. Police had initially been unable to locate Thompson and issued an arrest warrant. He was taken into custody May 27 and released on $20 unsecured bail.
- Terrance Lee Riggleman, 24, of Carlisle, was arrested and arraigned on May 26 on charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy to theft, as well as summary defiant trespass, in relation to a May 19 incident at Midas on East High Street. Police identified Riggleman as a suspect in the theft of $1,000 worth of parts that had been stolen from the rear of the ship the previous evening. Riggleman had not responded to the Magisterial District Judge office after charges were filed, and police issued a warrant for his arrest. He was later taken into custody and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Vanessa Acosta, 38, of Carlisle, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and summary public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after a report of an intoxicated woman at a motel in the 1200 block of the Harrisburg Pike on May 26. Police said Acosta was found under the influence of alcohol "to a degree that placed herself and the public at risk," according to police. Police said Acosta left a minor younger than 2 years old in the room alone. She was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a parked vehicle in the 200 block of East Garfield Street sometime after 9 a.m. May 30. Police said an eastbound vehicle struck a legally parked truck and then fled the scene. A witness reported it was a black passenger car, which then traveled south on Ridge Avenue. The vehicle may have passenger side damage and is missing a mirror. Police seek information.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Destynee Nicole Lugo-Brooks, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children after police were dispatched to Rodeway Inn in Wormleysburg at 4:45 p.m. May 20 for children who were found alone. Police discovered a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old in a room unsupervised, and Lugo-Brooks returned to the room while police were on the scene. She was arrested and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. The children were placed in the care of other family members.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person suffered minor injuries after a four-vehicle crash on East 1st Street in South Middleton Township at 2:54 p.m. May 29. Police said Bradyn Troup, 19, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 west on East 1st Street and coming down the hill where there was stopped traffic due to the Memorial Day Parade in Boiling Springs. Troup attempted to apply the brakes, but police said a water bottle was underneath the brake pedal. Troup attempted to avoid the stopped traffic, but side-swiped a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, and struck a 2016 Toyota Rav4 that was pushed into a fourth vehicle. The driver of the Chevrolet S-10, Pamela Weaver, 68, of Mechanicsburg, suffered a shoulder injury. No one else was injured. Troup was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
- Police reported that officers made four DUI arrests and two drug possession arrests, as well as gave eight traffic warnings during a DUI sobriety checkpoint on May 28 held on conjunction with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- A Middletwon man was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Route 581 west in Hampden Township at 1:43 a.m. May 20. Police said Tarajai Martin, 22, was driving a vehicle west on Route 581 in the left lane when he crossed the right lane toward Exit 4. He failed to make the exit turn, entered the grass area and struck an embankment, which caused the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle overturned and struck multiple trees and brush within the wooded area. Police said he was transported to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.