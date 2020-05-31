Sentinel police log for May 31

Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Samuel Paul Barrick, 31, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and summary public drunkenness after a call for a suspicious man stumbling along High Street in Newville at 2:03 p.m. May 28. Police said they located Barrick by the witness' description and attempted to make contact with him. Police said Barrick refused to identity himself, became agitated and on several occasions tried to walk away. When police attempted to arrest him, he continued to resist, and police called for backup, and personnel from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Shippensburg Police arrived to assist. Officers attempted to put leg shackles on him, but Barrick continued to resist, kicked at them and yelled that they should kneel on his neck so he could sue. Eventually police got him into the police car, where he continued to resist. Barrick was processed at Cumberland County Prison and posted $5,000 cash bail.
- Chad Gsell, 43, of Carlisle, was charged with felony unlawful use of a computer and criminal use of a communication facility, misdemeanor identity theft and summary harassment after a victim reported in May that someone had created a fraudulent social media page using the person's name, photograph, business name and other personal information. The person then made connections online with other social media users, one of whom informed the victim of the account. Police determined through an investigation that Gsell had created, maintained and used the account. He was taken into custody on May 27 and committed to Cumberland County Prison on $250,000 cash bail. He was previously charged in the township with repeatedly stalking a woman and monitoring her with hidden cameras.
- Police said charges are pending against suspects in a recent rash of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles in the township. Police remind everyone to lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables inside their vehicles.
- A license plate was lost on Route 34 in South Middleton Township between 4 p.m. May 26 and 9 a.m. May 29. Information should be directed toward police.
- One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Penn Township at 3:09 p.m. May 26. Police said William Burdick, 59, of Newville, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailer Blazer in the right lane of the highway when he made an unsafe lane change, hitting a 2002 Toyota Tacoma driven by Russell Bunker, 48, of Martinsburg, West Virginia. Both vehicles crossed into the right lane, where Burdick's vehicle struck a 1999 Toyota Camry driven by Daniel Wiser, 62, of Newville. The crashes caused the Camry to hit two trees, and the Tacoma hit a message board off the right side of the road. Wiser suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by Cumberland Goodwill EMS to UPMC Carlisle.
- A window on a piece of construction equipment was shattered sometime before 10:34 a.m. May 26 in the 100 block of Country View Estates in Upper Frankford Township. Police are investigating.
- A 17-year-old boy from Newville was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a crash in the 2100 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township at 6:40 a.m. May 31. Police said the boy was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox east on Newville Road veered off the road, striking a mailbox, continuing through a yard and striking a guide rail and fence.
