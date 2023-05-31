Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A black Huffy NightHawk 26-inch mountain bike was stolen from the 200 block of West Street sometime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 21. Police said the bicycle may be distinguishable with its chrome air caps on the wheels. Police seek information.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Eric Noel Belville, 35, of Enola, was charged with felony criminal trespass and summary public drunkenness after an incident at 9:35 p.m. May 22 in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue. Police said Belville entered the house without permission. The homeowner attempted to stop him with a knife, and a struggle resulted in Belville being cut. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and later arraigned on May 25. Bail in this case was set at $2,500 cash. Belville also faces charges of felony robbery and theft and misdemeanor simple assault, theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle stemming from a May 25 incident in East Pennsboro Township. Police said Belville pointed a gun at a person in the 900 block of Maplewood Lane in an attempt to steal money, credit cards and a vehicle. He fled the area in the stolen vehicle but was later taken into custody without incident. Bail in that case was set at $100,000 cash, and he remains in prison.
- Nicky P. Serrano, 45, of York, was charged May 11 via summons with felony access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in connection with an April 10 investigation into the theft of a large amount of money from someone's bank account. Police said their investigation identified Serrano as the suspect.
- Police reported May 30 that Kelly Lynn Culbert, 35, of Dillsburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault after a May 9 incident at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. Police said Culbert assaulted a person, causing injuries. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail, which she was unable to post. The charge was held to higher court during a preliminary hearing on May 17.
- James Lionel Edwards, 31, and Colin Tighe, 35, both of Scranton, were charged with felony forgery and misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime and theft by deception after a theft complaint on May 23 at McDonald's on 425 N. Enola Road. Police were dispatched to the business at 10:03 p.m. for a report of two men attempting to pass counterfeit money. The men left the area but were later apprehended and taken into custody. Both remain in prison on $2,500 cash bail.