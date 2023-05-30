Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A silver 2005 Honda Pilot SUV was stolen from the 200 block of South Pitt Street sometime between the evening of May 21 and morning of May 23. The vehicle last had a Pennsylvania registration plate of FVR1931 and may be distinguishable by silver spray paint above the passenger side rear wheel well and dents on the passenger side of the rear bumper. Police seek information.
- Anthony Preston Hodge, 38, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident in the first block of Houser Lane on May 27. Police said Hodge assaulted a person, and he was taken into custody later that day after police were called to the 600 block of North Bedford Street for an active domestic complaint. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash at 7:35 p.m. May 29 in the 700 block of East Lisburn Road. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck and embankment, causing the vehicle to flip and come to rest on its roof.
- Police reported May 28 that they received two reports of bear sightings in the area of Gettysburg Pike and East Winding Hill Road, with one report stating that there were two bears spotted together crossing the road in the area. Neither report indicated either bear was hostile, but residents are asked to move their trash containers and bird feeders inside to avoid attracting the bears.
- Police reported May 28 that Michelle Pida, 54, of Mechanicsburg, was charged April 3 via summons with misdemeanor corruption of minors, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit prowling at night in connection with a September 2022 incident. Police said they were initially dispatched to the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue just after 11 p.m. Sept. 4, 2022, and determined the front door of a victim's residence was kicked in before the person fled. Pida was identified as one of the perpetrators, according to police, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Toni Ryles, 25, and Chenara Bonner, 37, both of Baltimore, Maryland, were charged with felony retail theft and conspiracy to commit theft after an incident May 24 at 6:29 p.m. at Boscov's. Camp Hill Police were called to an active retail theft and apprehended Ryles and Bonner. During the investigation, they were found with stolen merchandise from Macy's and Dick's Sporting Goods from the Capital City Mall, and the two admitted to stealing items prior to going to Boscov's. Their vehicle was impounded and a search discovered infant clothing and perfume valued at $1,776.50 from Macy's and clothing and exercise equipment valued at $1,504.18 from Dick's. Police said each woman has a prior conviction for retail theft.
- Darren Edward Ross, 33, of Camp Hill, was charged with felony aggravated assault and robbery, misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime, as well as summary disorderly conduct after an incident at 1:49 p.m. May 25 in the 2100 block of Cedar Run. Police said a victim in a wheelchair reported that Ross had threatened to assault him and was at the entrance of his apartment complex when the victim arrived home. Ross allegedly pointed what looked like a gun at him before getting into a vehicle and driving through the grass between vehicles and the building to get to him. The victim dropped his phone, and Ross stopped to pick it up, at which point the victim confronted him. Police said a witness' video shows Ross putting his vehicle into reverse and dragging the victim across the parking lot and into the grass before accelerating at a fast rate of speed and nearly running over the victim. Ross was detained at his Hampden Township residence, and police located a black air soft gun as well as the victim's phone. Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams denied bail in the case due to safety, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8 in front of Judge Christopher Delozier.
New Cumberland Borough Police (717-774-0400)
- Domingo Adonis Velez, 27, of New Cumberland, was taken into custody May 26 on charges of felony aggravated assault and strangulation, misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault and summary harassment in connection with an April incident in the 300 block of Bridge Street. Police said Velez pushed a woman to a bed, climbed on top of her and squeezed her throat before striking her with a box fan. Police said he also held a box cutter to her throat and threatened to kill her. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a report of two juveniles throwing rocks at cars on Interstate 81 north in South Middleton Township at 8:32 p.m. May 26.