Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Police are investigating an incident in which people were seen walking along Fieldstone Drive at about 2:30 a.m. May 1 attempting to enter unlocked vehicles. Police seek information and remind residents to keep their doors locked, even when they are parked in driveways.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A Carlisle man was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Silver Spring Township at 5:50 a.m. April 30. Police said Semir Ibrisevic, 32, was driving a 2008 Honda Accord south when he failed to make a left curve in the road and went off the side of the highway. His vehicle struck a tree as it went down an embankment, before hitting the embankment and overturning on its roof in a wooded area. Police said he suffered minor injuries.
- Pablo Moreno, 24, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony assault of a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness and criminal trespass after police said he spit on a trooper investigating a report of an intoxicated man on Sunbeam Court in Shippensburg Township at 12:44 a.m. April 30. Moreno was taken into custody and posted $1,500 cash bail.
- Police said various items were stolen from multiple parked cars on Britton Road in Shippensburg Township sometime around 3 a.m. April 16, police reported May 2. Police said five unidentified people broke into the vehicles to take the items.
- Police said no one was injured after a car hit a goat in the 600 block of Old Mill Road in Lower Frankford Township at 3:50 p.m. April 17, police reported May 2. Police said a driver, whom they did not name, was traveling north when the vehicle crested a shallow hill and struck a goat that was crossing the road. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene, and the owner of the goat came to take it back.