Sentinel police log for May 28

- Jessica M. Dailey, 30, of Camp Hill, was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital after water splashed onto the windshield of her 2003 GMC Yukon at 6:16 p.m. May 26 while she was driving east on Route 581 near mile marker 7.2 in Lemoyne. This caused her to lose control, and the car went into a spin, hitting the concrete barrier. Two children in the car were not injured but were also taken to the hospital.
- Barbara H. Boyarsky, 61, of Mechanicsburg, was taken by Life Lion to a hospital after a three-car crash at 5:08 p.m. May 25. Police said Boyarski was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu south in the left lane on Interstate 83 near mile marker 42 in Lemoyne when she slowed down due to stopped traffic and swerved to the left side of the lane. Behind her, Andrew V. Crawford, 43, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2014 Ford Transit and was unable to stop before hitting Boyarski’s car, pushing it into the concrete barrier. Behind Crawford, Larry McAfee, 43, of Waynesboro, was pulling a trailer with his 1997 Ford F250 Supercab and was unable to stop before hitting Crawford’s van. Crawford, McAfee and the two passengers in McAfee’s truck were not injured.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.