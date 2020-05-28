Sentinel police log for May 28

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Markese Edison Clark, 45, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the area of South Spring Garden Street and Rush Drive at 9:10 p.m. May 27. Police said a man was seen striking a woman across the face, knocking her to the ground. Police determined it was Clark who struck the woman, causing injury. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
- Natasha Lorraine Boyd, 40, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking after police received a theft complaint on May 26. A victim reported that Boyd had accessed the person's payment app on a cellphone and transferred $100 to her personal account without the person's consent or knowledge.
- A number of eggs were thrown at a house on Taunton Drive overnight between May 19 and May 20. Police said the suspects fled toward Dickinson College's ball fields. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A three-vehicle crash closed Route 15 south in the area of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for about an hour on May 27. Police said they were dispatched to the crash at about 6:40 a.m. They said a vehicle driven by Francisco Taveras, 33, of Reading, broke down while in the left travel lane, and his vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Garrett Gabel, 20, of McAlisterville, which propelled Taveras' vehicle into a tractor-trailer driven by Vincent Hampton, 56, of Richmond, Virginia. All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene, and Taveras was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for injuries.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Someone broke into a vehicle through the front passenger window to steal a purse in the 800 block of Lisburn Road in South Middleton Township sometime before 5:21 p.m. May 26.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown object came off a vehicle and struck a 2007 Honda Accord as both vehicles were traveling in the center lane of travel on Interstate 81 north in Hampden Township. After the impact, the vehicle on which the object came loose, continued onto Route 581 east. No one was injured in the second vehicle.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A driver was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Route 22/322 just west of the Midway exit in Buffalo Township at 9:08 p.m. May 26. Police said Darwin Fultz, 50, of Lewistown, was driving a 2010 Ford F150 west on Route 22/322 when he swerved to miss a deer, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road, striking a tree. Fultz suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
- A tractor-trailer driver was seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Greenwood Township at 7:20 a.m. May 26. Police said Romel Astudillo-Aluarez, 28, of Bristol, Connecticut, was operating a tractor-trailer on Route 322 east when he slowed down for a deer crossing the highway. David Barnett, 42, of Annville, was driving a tractor-trailer behind him and was following too closely. Unable to stop in time, he struck the other tractor-trailer, and the impact caused his vehicle to veer into the median, overturn and slide into the eastbound lanes, resulting in the cargo spilling onto the road. His tractor-trailer also struck a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Charlie Torres-Cordero, 21, of McAlisterville, at low speeds. Barnett suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. No one else was injured.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.