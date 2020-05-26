Sentinel police log for May 27

Upper Allen Township Police (717-850-8273)
- Police are looking for a vehicle after a child was struck in a hit-and-run crash on May 23. Police said a boy was struck by a vehicle in the Cumberland Pointe neighborhood at 4:37 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing a light blue car or small SUV leaving the area. The boy suffered injuries and was transported to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Police seek information.
- One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Newburg Road at Middle Spring Road in Southampton Township at 7:14 p.m. May 22. Police said Zoey Baer, 18, of Newburg, was driving a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta north on Newburg Road when she failed to see the vehicle in front of her slowing down. She struck the rear of the other vehicle, but that vehicle's driver fled the scene. Baer suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.
- A black iPhone was found at the intersection of Ritner Highway and Graham Road in Penn Township at 10:16 a.m. May 23. Police said the owner should contact them.
- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Spring Road in Carroll Township at 6:28 a.m. May 20. Police said Adam Yohn, 47, of Newport, was operating a 2019 Harley-Davidson Breakout south on Spring Road when a deer ran into the road. Police said Yohn struck the deer. Yohn, who was wearing a helmet, suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.
- Someone damaged a storm door at the Hidden Valley Boy Scout Camp in Tyrone Township sometime between 7 p.m. May 22 and 10 a.m. May 23.
- The rear window of a vehicle parked in a driveway on Spring Road in Carroll Township was broken sometime between 7 p.m. May 11 and 7 a.m. May 12, police reported May 26.
- An unknown amount of change was taken from vehicles parked on Walnut Street in New Buffalo Borough overnight between May 14 and May 15, police reported May 26. Multiple vehicles were entered or broken into, according to police.
- A utility trailer was stolen from Peters Lane in Oliver Township sometime between the start of the year and May 20.
- Police said they arrested an 11-year-old boy, 13-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy for criminal trespass after they were found unlawfully trespassing in a school bus on State Road in Penn Township at 4 p.m. May 12.
- Police reported on May 26 that a Samsung laptop, Nintendo DS and a diamond ring worth $2,600 was stolen from Windy Hill Road in Carroll Township sometime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 9.
