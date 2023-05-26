East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Police seek the identity of pictured suspect in a retail theft that occurred Thursday.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Qwan McIntyre, 50, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony forgery, three misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and misdemeanor theft of property lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake after an incident that took place around 10 a.m. Thursday. Police responded to West Louther Street for a forgery where they discovered McIntyre had attempted to cash a money order he'd forged under his name. An investigation revealed the money order was found in a backpack McIntyre had stolen May 18. He was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison where he was unable to post the $500 set bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.
New Cumberland Police (717-774-0400)
- Elvin Blanco, 49, of Harrisburg, was charged with two felony counts of burglary, felony criminal trespassing, misdemeanor terroristic threats, two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages after an incident that took place May 14. Police said Blanco forced his way into a home on the 300 block of Second Street in New Cumberland and threatened the homeowner. The homeowner then shot Blanco who fled. He was arraigned Thursday and his unsecured bail is set at $50,000. Police said Blanco was released pending a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 24.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Ovett Junior Ramos, 34, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony retail theft after an incident that occurred April 14. Around 3:45 p.m. police responded to Weis Market on the 1100 block of Lowther Road to meet with loss prevention about a nonactive retail theft. Police said a Hispanic male was confronted around 3:30 p.m. while pushing out $328.91 in stolen groceries. The man fled to a Chevrolet Silverado and left without the merchandise. Surveillance footage revealed the same man stole $376.48 worth of merchandise on April 11 and $313.04 worth of merchandise on April 12. Officers arrested Ramos on Tuesday. He was transported to Dauphin County Prison where his bail was set at $1,500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.
State Police at Newville (717-766-3135)
- A Florida man was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 76 west near mile marker 218.8 in West Pennsboro Township. Christopher Skow, 44, of Naples, was driving a 2013 Yamaha FZ1 motorcycle west in the right lane when its rear tire failed, causing him to crash. Police said a witness attempted to tell Skow the rear tire of the motorcycle was smoking before it blew out. Skow was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center via Cumberland Goodwill EMS. The motorcycle was towed from the scene by H&J Towing.