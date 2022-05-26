 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for May 26

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Larry Richard Mentzer, 34, of Carlisle, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct, and summary public drunkenness after a shots fired call on May 19 in the first block of Buckeye Lane. Police said an investigation found that Mentzer had shot numerous weapons into the yard of his property, which they said endangered his neighbors. Mentzer is prohibited from possessing firearms. He was arrested and remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Keith A. Windemaker, 51, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident in the 100 block of Summer Lane at 10:01 p.m. May 24. Police said Keith struck a person in the face. He was arrested and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.
