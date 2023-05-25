Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Eric Lynn Gensler, 45, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident at a motel on the Harrisburg Pike at 10:33 p.m. May 24. Police said Gensler was involved in a physical altercation that left the victim with facial bruises. He was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
Cumberland County District Attorney's Office (717-240-6210)
- Luis Ismael Cordero, 48, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to 8.5 to 18 years in state prison during a sentencing May 23 in front of Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker. The sentence follows Cordero's conviction during a trial in March. He was found guilty of three counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, though he was found not guilty of possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents. The DA's office said the charges were filed after a traffic stop on Front Street in Wormleysburg on Aug. 3 where Cordero was a passenger in the vehicle. Police had seized a large amount of drugs from a satchel that was around Cordero's shoulder, and testing confirmed the presence of fentanyl and cocaine. Cordero admitted to officers that he intended to sell or deliver the drugs. The DA's office said this is the seventh time that Cordero was convicted of drug delivery.