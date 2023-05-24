Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for May 18

Sentinel police log for May 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes a stabbing in Middlesex, a shooting during a burglary in New Cumberland and an assault in Carlisle.

Sentinel police log for May 12

Sentinel police log for May 12

Today's police log reports on access device fraud charges in Lower Allen Township and an Upper Allen Township crash with injuries. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Types of cancer on the rise