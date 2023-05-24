State Police at Newport (717-571-6748)
- Police reported May 24 that they are investigating thefts from vehicles on Trout Lane in Rye Township that took place sometime between 8 p.m. April 30 and 7:40 a.m. May 1. Police said someone entered three vehicles and took wallets and prescription medication.
- Police reported May 24 that they are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a stray cat was reportedly shot sometime before 8:44 p.m. May 5 in the 600 block of New Bloomfield Road in Wheatfield Township. Police did not specify what happened to the cat.