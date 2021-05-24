Sentinel police log for May 24

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Kyle Samuel Otten, 28, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor retail theft after police said he attempted to leave Walmart without paying for a flat-screen television, valued at $348 on May 14.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Martin Andrew Bernard, 34, of Carlisle, was charged with felony retail theft after a theft in the 1000 block of Harrisburg Pike on May 20. Police initially were unable to locate a suspect, but later identified the man as Bernard. He was located at a local motel and taken into custody.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Two business advertisement signs were stolen from the outer fence at Doc Norcross Field in the 200 block of South Fayette Street sometime between May 14 and May 17. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A motorcyclist was injured after a two-vehicle crash on East Winding Hill Road at Mt. Allen Drive at about 4:50 p.m. May 21. Police said the driver of a pick-up truck failed to yield the right-of-way to a motorcyclist and turned left from Mt. Allen Drive toward Gettysburg Pike, colliding with the motorcycle that was traveling straight through the intersection. The motorcyclist suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital. Police did not release the names of those involved.
- Police reported May 24 that Daniel Fetterman, 19, of Limerick; Tyrell Hudson, 19, of Randallstown, Maryland; and Taijah Roberts, 20, of Randallstown, were charged via summons with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a report of a suspicious vehicle on a private property located on Klinedinst Road at about 9:45 a.m. April 20. Police arrived and made contact with the three and found them to be in possession of the items.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Courtney Jade Ross, 31, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor repeated harassment and resisting arrest after police were contacted May 19 by a man who said Ross was continually harassing him in multiple ways in Lemoyne. When police went to arrest Ross, she began to fight and resist them, though she was ultimately taken into custody. She remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a three-vehicle crash on Boiling Springs Road at South Locust Point Road in Monroe Township at 5:26 p.m. May 21. Police said Oyku Ak, 38, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2021 Honda Pilot south on South Locust Point Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign and proceeded onto Boiling Springs Road. Her vehicle was struck by a 2014 Nissan Juke traveling east on Boiling Springs Road, and her vehicle then hit a 2005 Subaru Forester that was stopped at the stop sign. The driver of the Nissan, Joanne Hollister, 66, of Mechanicsburg, and the driver of the Subaru, Scott Meldrum, 63, of Mechanicsburg, were transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. All vehicles were towed from the scene, and Ak was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Police are investigating an attempted burglary on Sinclair Road in Monroe Township that occurred sometime between 9:30 p.m. May 19 and 6:57 p.m. May 20. Police said minor damage was observed at the residence, but the victim did not report any losses.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Police are investigating an incident in which an unknown object was thrown at another vehicle on Interstate 81 north in Hampden Township at 4:41 p.m. May 18.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.