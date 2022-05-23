Sentinel police log for May 23

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Forge Road and Westminster Drive in South Middleton Township at 10:47 a.m. Saturday. Karl Deimler, 46, of Landisburg, was traveling north when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a vehicle driven by Steven Calaman's, 56, of Carlisle, which had been traveling west on Westminster Drive. Deimler reported thumb pain following the crash and Calaman reported neck pain. Neither were transported to the hospital via EMS. Calaman's passenger, Cathy Calaman, 64, of Carlisle, reported no injuries, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- A multivehicle crash on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 54.7 in Silver Spring Township injured three people about 5:30 p.m. May 17. Stefan Feer, 35, of West Hartford, Connecticut, became distracted and failed to maintain a safe following distance, striking the rear of the vehicle in front of him, driven by Suzanne Carpiotti-Hart, 65, of Pickerington, Ohio. Carpiotti-Hart's vehicle then struck a vehicle operated by Austin Hale, 21, of Marysville, as a result of the collision with Feer's vehicle. Carpiotti-Hart, along with her passengers, Austin Evans, 18, and a 16-year-old female, both from Pickerington, Ohio, reported injuries but refused EMS transport. Feer and Carpiotti-Hart's vehicle's were towed from the scene and Hale was able to drive his vehicle away.
- Two Carlisle residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township about 5 p.m. May 17. William Miller, 36, was traveling north on Walnut Bottom Road approaching Village Drive when he heard a ding from his phone on his right and looked over. He failed to realize the light had turned red and crashed into Lisa Grier, 57, who was navigating a left turn in her vehicle through a green light. Miller reported a scrape on his left knee and burns on his forearm from the deployment of his airbag and Grier reported that her top and lower teeth had been chipped in the crash. Neither person was transported via EMS and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- One woman was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash that on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 44.7 in South Middleton Township about 10 p.m. May 16. Sasha Hoey, 32, of New Cumberland was traveling in the left lane when she drove onto the shoulder and into the concrete barrier. Her vehicle continued north for approximately 25 feet before coming to rest on the left shoulder. Hoey was transported by EMS, and her vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Police are seeking information on a report that two General Electric air conditioner units were stolen from Centerville Road in Penn Township between Oct. 1 and April 25.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Three people were injured in a multivehicle crash that about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 581 at mile marker 6.7 in Lower Allen Township. Gillermina Lopez, 31, of New Cumberland, was traveling behind a vehicle operated by Sarah Sabbara, 41, of New Cumberland. Sabbara was stopped due to "heavy back logging traffic" when Lopez failed to come to a controlled stop. Lopez's vehicle struck the rear of Sabbara's vehicle, which collided with the stationary vehicle in front of her, operated by Matthew Eisenhower, 48, of Camp Hill. Lopez, Sabbara and Sabarra's passenger, a 13-year-old male from New Cumberland, sustained injuries but all three individuals refused EMS transport. Lopez and Sabbara's vehicle's were towed while Eisenhower's vehicle was driven from the scene.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are attempting to locate two people whom they believe used stolen credit cards to buy prepaid phone cards. Police contacted a victim in reference to a nonactive theft and fraud who reported that she had been at Starbucks on Carlisle Road and Brewster's Ice Cream in Etters the previous day when she discovered that her wallet was missing. An investigation revealed that about 9:45 a.m. May 11 two fraudulent charges for the phone cards, totaling over $2,000, were made to her account from the Walmart on Hartzdale Drive. Police used video surveillance to determine that a male and female made the purchases and operated a newer model white BMW sedan without a license plate.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police are seeking information on the theft of two ATVs from a building on the 1200 block of South York Street at 1:30 p.m. May 15. A 1993 purple and white Yamaha Banshee with the Vehicle Identification Number of JY43GGA02PA050563 and a 1987 red and white Yamaha Banshee with the Vehicle Identification Number of JY42GU007HC090940 are missing.
Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police responded at 10:33 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of North Locust Point Road for a report of a person standing outside the dining room window of a home. A female inside the home saw the person's figure when a vehicle passed by and the person fled, police said. An investigation revealed the window screen had likely been cut. The culprit is believed to have left the scene in a vehicle heading north on North Locust Point Road, and police said a light-colored Jeep was seen leaving the area a minute or two after the person was discovered. Police are asking anyone with information or home security footage in the area to contact them.
- About 4:10 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to Hidden Creek Park on Millfording Road in Mechanicsburg for a report of indecent exposure. Three females told police they were floating in tubes down the river when they noticed a white male in his 20s about 5 feet and 10 inches tall with long black hair past his shoulders staring at them from the edge of the creek. Police reported the man was masturbating and that his pants were down. The females lost sight of the man when they called police and he had disappeared before police arrived on the scene. Police said the females did not see the man get into a vehicle.
