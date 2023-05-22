New Cumberland Borough Police (717-774-0400)
- Treyvor Jensen Heilman, 20, of New Cumberland, was charged May 19 with felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone younger than 16, aggravated indecent assault and statutory sexual assault, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault after an investigation that started in March into a sexual assault that involved a juvenile. Police said the investigation focused on Heilman as the suspect, and a warrant was served without incident on May 21. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $75,000 cash bail.
- Devin Paul Hogue, 23, of Lewisberry, was charged May 20 with multiple counts of filming or photographing child pornography, possession of child pornography sexual assault by a sports official, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, as well as indecent assault and indecent exposure following an investigation that started in March into a series of sexual assaults. Police said an investigation revealed multiple victims, and he was arrested without incident on May 20. Bail was set at $75,000 cash, which Hogue posted.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Adam Ferrell Hargrove, 38, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at a hotel on the Harrisburg Pike on May 21. Police said Hargrove hit a woman, which resulted in a black eye. Hargrove was arrested and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating an attempted burglary on Kenneth Avenue in Shippensburg Township that occurred at 1:17 a.m. May 13. No other details were provided.