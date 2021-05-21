Sentinel police log for May 21

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A Shippensburg man refused transport for suspected minor injuries after a crash at 4:50 p.m. May 19 on Airport Road in Shippensburg Township. Matthew D. Buford, 22, was turning left from Walnut Bottom Road to Airport Road, but police said he took the turn too fast and hit a curb causing disabling damage to the front end of the 2016 Nissan Versa.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- No one was injured in a crash at 3:23 p.m. May 19 on Interstate 83 in Lemoyne. Police said Brian M. Silva, 27, of Carlisle was driving a 2017 Ford Focus in the left lane of I-83 south behind a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Paul J. Evans, 40, of Mechanicsburg when he hit the back of Evans' truck and became lodged under the rear bumper.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.