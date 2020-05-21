Sentinel police log for May 21

Sentinel police log for May 21

Police log logo

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • A bicyclist was injured after a crash involving a truck in the 1300 block of South Market Street at 3:40 p.m. May 19. Police said Robert Hebbard, 24, of Mechanicsburg, was on a bicycle traveling north on South Market Street on the southbound shoulder when Dirk Wiley, 48, of Mechanicsburg, attempted to turn out of a parking lot. The two collided, and Hebbard was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

