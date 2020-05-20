Sentinel police log for May 20

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Sarah Dawn Cox, 39, of Carlisle, was charged with third-degree felony DUI highest rate and DUI general impairment, as well as summary careless driving, duties at a stop sign and driving on the sidewalk after a crash at 4:10 p.m. May 8 on West Louther Street at North Pitt Street. Police responded to the scene and found Cox intoxicated. Charges were sent via summons.
- Warren Genell Bennett II, 33, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an assault in the Walmart parking lot at 2:54 p.m. May 14. Police said they identified Bennett as a man who attacked and punched another man while departing the store. Police said the altercation was over an argument regarding a woman not wearing a mask when entering the store. The victim suffered some minor injuries. Bennett was charged via summons.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A motorcyclist was injured after a crash involving a farm equipment vehicle in the 1400 block of Leidigh Drive in Monroe Township at 5:55 p.m. May 11. Police said Brian Kelly, 31, of Carlisle, was operating a 2006 Harley-Davidson FDXI behind a farm vehicle driven by Todd Crain, 51, of Boiling Springs. When Crain attempted to make a left turn onto a dirt road, the motorcycle struck his vehicle. Kelly suffered minor injuries and was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. Police said they cited him for speeding.
- A firearm was taken from a vehicle in the first block of North Mountain Street in Newburg sometime between May 16 and May 17.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A 19-year-old driver was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Meadow Grove Road in Buffalo Township at 8:58 p.m. May 15. Police said Dillen Linsenbach of Newport was driving a 2003 Saturn Ion east on Meadow Grove Road when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. Linsenbach was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash, but no charges were filed as of May 20.
- Police are looking for the driver of a tri-axle dump truck after its partially raised bed struck a telephone wire and pulled it down onto the road in the 3600 block of Shermans Valley Road in Tyrone Township at 5:14 p.m. May 13. Police said the driver of the dump truck did not stop.
