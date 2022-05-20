Sentinel police log for May 20

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are investigating an incident involving a missing wallet and fraud that occurred May 2 around 6 p.m. The victim reported that their wallet had been stolen while they shopped at Trader Joe's and later received a notification that their cards had been used for a $757 purchase at Walmart. The victim said a black female about 5 feet and 5 inches tall in her mid-20s and wearing a white shirt and baseball cap asked questions about gluten free pasta. The victim told police they realized their wallet was missing shortly thereafter. Police discovered surveillance footage from Walmart of the woman the victim described with a black male purchasing items with the victim's credit cards. They left Walmart in a white Ford Taurus, police said. The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Police are seeking information regarding a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred at the Rails to Trails trailhead May 12 around 3:45 p.m. Two suspects broke both passenger windows of the victim's car and stole several items, police said. The suspects' vehicle is believed to be a Silver Nissan Altima. Anyone with information, or cameras facing any streets in the borough between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. May 12 is asked to contact police.
