Sentinel police log for May 2

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Anibal Anico Jr., 22, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony corruption of minors and unlawful sexual contact with a minor, as well as misdemeanor indecent exposure and open lewdness after police said Anico exposed himself to two juveniles on April 4. Police identified Anico as the suspect and arrested him on April 28. He was committed to Cumberland County Prison on $8,000 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Troy Deandre Reid, 26, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension after police were called to assist officers from Dauphin County Probation and Penbrook Police Department on an arrest warrant on Reid, who was working in the township, at 2:08 p.m. April 22. Police said they responded to the 1800 block of Carlisle Road. Reid was operating a utility vehicle and drove away from officers before bailing the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Police took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit through the woods and a nearby creek. He was later transported to Dauphin County Prison on the arrest warrants. Bail for the Lower Allen charge was set at $1,000 cash.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Jarrod Klein, 56, of East Berlin, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle after police said a Dickinson Township woman twice requested in April that a vehicle to be returned, but Klein did not return it. The vehicle was later entered as stolen, and charges were filed against Klein. He remains in prison on $1,000 cash bail.
- One person was transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Silver Spring Township at 11:17 a.m. April 28. Police said Robert Kincaid, 32, of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, was driving a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis north in the right lane of I-81 when for unknown reasons his vehicle served into the guide rail on the right shoulder, forcing it to spin out into the center median. Kincaid was wearing a seat belt but suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
- A passenger was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on York Road at the I-81 ramp in South Middleton Township at 7:44 a.m. April 28. Police said Lynsi Romano, 34, of Dillsburg, was driving a 2011 Audi Q5 north on York Road when she attempted to turn left at the ramp but did not yield for oncoming traffic. Her vehicle was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Antwjuan Cox, 37, of Chambersburg. Both vehicle sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. one of Cox's passengers, Keith Kierzkowski, 51, of Shippensburg, was transported to the hospital for a possible injury.
- A driver was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a rear-end crash on Mill Street near Zion Road in South Middleton Township at 8:48 a.m. April 29. Police said Larry Chronister, 76, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2014 Nissan Frontier when he failed to see the vehicle in front of him stop for a school bus with flashing lights. He rear-ended the 2000 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by Shantel Beck, 28, of Duncannon. Beck was transported by Yellow Breeches EMS to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both were vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.