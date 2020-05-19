Sentinel police log for May 19

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Robenon Azeez, 28, of Harrisburg, waived his preliminary hearing May 18 on charges of access device fraud, identity theft and theft by unlawful taking. The investigation started in November 2019 when a business reported to police that there were unauthorized purchases made on a company credit card. Police determined that Azeez, an employee, was using the company card to make personal purchases. Charges were filed via summons in January, and the hearing had been continued from March to May. Azeez posted $2,000 unsecured bail in March, and a formal arraignment is scheduled for July 16.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
