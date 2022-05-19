Sentinel police log for May 19

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Alec Robert Parmer, 25, of Enola, was charged May 9 with felony attempted robbery, misdemeanor attempted theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor simple assault after an incident in December at CVS on Carlisle Road. Police said a man later identified through surveillance and by witnesses as Parmer entered CVS, waited his turn in line at the pharmacy and told the employee that he has "people outside" and needed narcotics. The man remained in the pharmacy area waiting for the employee to return with the narcotics, but he fled upon police arrival. Police discovered he fled in a 2020 Honda Accord, and a review of registered drivers picked up Parmer, who matched the description. Police executed a search warrant on Parmer's residence on April 29 and discovered the same clothing used during the attempted robbery. He was arrested and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Timothy Glen Norton, 35, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Market Street in Lemoyne at 8:55 p.m. May 14. Police said Norton was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken into custody after police discovered an active warrant for his arrest. When he was arrested, police said he was found with a handgun that he is not allowed to possess. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Derrik Mitchel Scott, 41, of Enola, was charged via summons with misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault, as well as summary harassment after a road rage incident in the 400 block of Shady Lane at 6:01 p.m. May 14. Police said a victim reported that a man got out of his vehicle, displayed a knife and threatened the victim. The man was later identified as Scott, and the charges were filed.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.